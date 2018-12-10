Ty Dolla $ign Indicted on Felony Drug Possession Charges After Atlanta Arrest

Ty Dolla $ign has been indicted on felony drug possession charges stemming from the hitmaker‘s Atlanta-area arrest on September 5th.

Grand jury documents obtained by Rolling Stone reveal that the rapper-singer born Tyrone Griffin Jr. faces charges of felony cocaine possession, felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance and a misdemeanor for marijuana possession. If convicted, Griffin could face up to 15 years in prison.

The indictment was first reported by TMZ. Chris Hopper, a spokesperson for the Office of the Fulton County District Attorney, confirmed the charges and indictment. A representative for Griffin did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Fulton County, Georgia police previously shared bodycam footage of the singer’s September arrest; police pulled over a van transporting Griffin and five other people, including Skrillex, en route to an Atlanta concert because authorities smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Drug-sniffing dogs searched the van and reacted to a duffle bag that Griffin admitted was his. Police arrested Griffin after drugs were found inside the bag.

“He had no drugs on his person at all,” Griffin’s lawyer Drew Findling told Channel 2 Action News in September following the arrest. “Apparently there was a small amount of some drug found in the car, and they let five people walk away. And they let the international superstar go into custody.” Griffin was released on $6,000 bond.

The grand jury ruled November 30th to indict Griffin on the drug charges, although they opted not to pursue two misdemeanor charges for possession of drug-related objects; Griffin was not present when the grand jury made their decision.