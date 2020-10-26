 Ty Dolla $ign Spoofs Dating Shows in 'Nothing Like Your Exes' Video - Rolling Stone
Ty Dolla $ign Spoofs Dating Shows in ‘Nothing Like Your Exes’ Video

Flavor Flav makes cameo in clip promoting Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign lampoons reality TV dating shows in his playful “Nothing Like Your Exes” video.

The clip follows several contestants who attempt to charm a woman — Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, former winner of VH1’s Flavor of Love — in a lavish mansion. One man pops up in Alexander’s bathtub, and another burns her breakfast. Flavor of Love star Flavor Flav makes an unexpected cameo, and Ty appears throughout in a sharp suit, holding a rose.

“Nothing Like Your Exes” appears on the singer’s recently issued third LP, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, which also includes the singles “Ego Death” (featuring Kanye West, FKA Twigs and Skrillex), “Expensive” (with Nicki Minaj), “By Yourself” (featuring Jhené Aiko and Mustard) and “Spicy” (with Post Malone).

The album also boasts guest spots from Kid Cudi, Quavo, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, Lil Durk, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Kehlani, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Musiq Soulchild, 6lack and Tish Hyman. 

Ty Dolla $ign appears on the newly launched Netflix adaptation of the popular Song Exploder podcast, diving into the creation and inspiration of his 2015 song “L.A.”

