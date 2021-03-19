Ty Dolla $ign Enlists Bryson Tiller for New ‘By Yourself’ Remix

Ty Dolla $ign has brought in Bryson Tiller for a new remix of his song, “By Yourself,” which also features Jhené Aiko and Mustard.

While the bulk of the song hasn’t changed from the original, Tiller seamlessly slips into the punchy ode to independent women. “Yes, you did it by yourself, by yourself,” Tiller croons, “Sneaked into the bag, but you know I got plans to spend my money on you/But you got your own girl/Yeah, that’s what I admire.”

The original version of “By Yourself” appears on Ty Dolla $ign’s most recent album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, which was released last October. The record marked the singer’s third LP and first since 2017’s Beach House 3. Befitting its title, the record boasts contributions from an array of collaborators including Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Thundercat, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Kehlani, Future, Young Thug, and Gunna.

Prior to the “By Yourself” remix, Ty Dolla $ign released a remix of another Featuring cut, “Spicy,” with J Balvin, Tyga, and YG joining the song’s original guest, Post Malone. Ty also recently teamed up with Tiësto for a new track, “The Business Part II,” which served as an update to the EDM star’s 2020 hit, “The Business.”