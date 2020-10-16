Ty Dolla $ign, Jhene Aiko, Mustard Team Up for ‘By Yourself’

Ty Dolla $ign has brought on Jhene Aiko and Mustard for his newest single, “By Yourself,” from his upcoming third studio album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, out October 23rd.

“One of my favorite parts of making this album was getting back in with my brother Mustard and just making hits after hits, like we’ve been doing for the last decade,” the singer and rapper said in a statement. “The song needed the frequency of a strong woman, so I had to call my sis Jhené who came in and killed it like only she can do. ‘By Yourself’ is an ode to all the amazing women, especially all the single women and the single mothers, who do this thing called life on their own. Especially now more than ever. Ladies, if you’re handling your responsibilities by yourself, just know we see you and appreciate you.”

Earlier this week, Ty Dolla $ign appeared at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with Brandy, performing “No Tomorrow” from her latest album B7. He also was announced as a performer for the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, where he is nominated for Best Collaboration for “Hot Girl Summer” with Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. Ty Dolla $ign appears on an episode of the new Netflix series Song Exploder.