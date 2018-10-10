Hear Two New Songs From Imogen Heap’s ‘Harry Potter’ Soundtrack

Imogen Heap shared two new instrumentals, “Platform 9¾” and “In Trouble (Again),” from her upcoming soundtrack adaptation of the score she penned for J.K. Rowling’s stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The new album, The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, is available to pre-order ahead of its November 2nd release.

The LP features four suites of material from each of the play’s four acts and “Platform 9¾” opens the first suite. The track boasts a flourish of synths that blend seamlessly with Imogen Heap’s quintessential layered vocals. The concoction creates a fantastic atmosphere befitting the song’s title – the secret King’s Cross platform that takes young wizards to Hogwarts.

Meanwhile, “In Trouble (Again)” appears in suite three and is a much more frenetic cut. Imogen Heap’s voice simmers above swift marching drums, while gurgling bass and sweeping strings lend the song an ominous edge.

Imogen Heap’s Harry Potter score follows her 2014 LP, Sparks, as well as recent tracks, “Tiny Human,” “The Happy Song” and “Magic Me.”

In a recent statement, Imogen Heap said composing the score for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was “like nothing [she’s] ever attempted before.” She continued, “With over 100 moments of music in the play, the challenge was how to weave them together, and I think it has manifested into a really enjoyable listen, with memories for those who’ve seen the play, musical accompaniment to those with the script of the play or simply just to enjoy the music as a stand-alone album. It is crafted to be listened to in its entirety, taking the listener through different worlds within each suite. I don’t know another album like it. I hope others enjoy listening to it as much as I’ve enjoyed making.”