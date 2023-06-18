Two People Killed in Mass Shooting Outside EDM Festival at the Gorge

Two people were killed and three more injured in a mass shooting outside the Beyond Wonderland EDM festival at Washington’s the Gorge Amphitheatre.

As a result of the shooting, organizers announced Sunday morning that it has canceled its second day at the Gorge.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:23 p.m. PST in the campground area outside of the scenic George, Washington venue; the festival’s Saturday lineup — which featured Dillon Francis, Timmy Trumpet, Armnhmr and more — was still happening inside the venue at the time of the shooting, and uninterrupted by the events in the campgrounds.

According to Grant County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Kyle Foreman, the suspect — who was later apprehended — fired “randomly into the crowd” in the campground area, an estimated 20 to 30-minute walk from the amphitheater.

“The shooter then walked away from where the incident happened,” Foreman said, adding that when police arrived on scene, the male suspect “continued to randomly shoot into the crowd and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.”

Foreman added in a late Saturday press conference, “We don’t know what the motives were or what the intentions were of the shooter and we’ll have to wait and see if we can find that information out later on.”

The names of suspect and the victims have not yet been announced by authorities.

On Saturday following the incident, Beyond Wonderland tweeted for attendees to “please avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities. There is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds.”

By Sunday morning, organizers announced that the festival's second day has been canceled. "Due to the incident that took place in the overflow camping area last night, we regret to find you that Day 2 of Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge has been cancelled," organizers wrote.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage the situation. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic event.”

Afrojack, Marshmello, Joyride and more were among the artists scheduled to perform Sunday at the fest. Afrojack tweeted following news of the mass shooting and the canceled festival Sunday: