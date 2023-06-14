fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Wounded Songbird

Music Companies Are Suing Twitter for $250 Million in Alleged Copyright Infringement

The suit comes after years of failure for the social media giant and the music business to agree on music licensing deals
KNUTSFORD, UNITED KINGDOM APRIL 21: In this photo illustration the Twitter logo is seen on a mobile cellphone on April 21, 2023 in Knutsford, United Kingdom. The social media company started removing large numbers of the blue verification check marks, or "blue ticks," that had historically indicated a verified account. The company said in a statement that they are "removing legacy verified checkmarks" and, to remain verified on Twitter, users can sign up for the paid Twitter Blue subscription. (Photo illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The National Music Publishers Association and its members are suing Twitter for copyright infringement, claiming the site has infringed on over 1,700 different songs. The suit, filed in Federal Court in Nashville on Wednesday, includes many of the industry’s most prominent music publishing companies and seeks as much as $150,000 per infringement, totaling $255 million over the allegations if Twitter is found liable.

Among the plaintiffs listed are the three major music publishers — Universal Music Publishing, Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell — along with other prominent publishers including BMG, Wixen, Hipgnosis and Kobalt among several others.

“Twitter stands alone as the largest social media platform that has completely refused to license the millions of songs on its service,” NMPA president David Israelite said in a statement regarding the suit. “Twitter knows full well that music is leaked, launched, and streamed by billions of people every day on its platform. No longer can it hide behind the DMCA and refuse to pay songwriters and music publishers.”

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to request for comment. The publishers listed direct copyright infringement, contributory infringement and vicarious infringement as their counts.

Twitter has faced myriad issues and controversies since Elon Musk bought the platform last year, but the company’s contentious relationship with the music industry goes back years before Musk took the reins. Twitter and the record companies have failed for years to reach a licensing agreement, leaving Twitter as the lone major social media company without a music licensing agreement. The suit said plaintiffs had hoped that the new ownership could help finally end any outstanding disagreements, but so far that apparently hasn’t happened. And as Musk infamously axed much of his team since his takeover, such a goal likely wouldn’t have gotten any easier.

“Twitter’s change in ownership in October 2022 has not led to improvements in how it acts with respect to copyright,” the plaintiffs said in the suit. “On the contrary, Twitter’s internal affairs regarding matters pertinent to this case are in disarray.”

Editor’s picks

The 50 Worst Decisions in Music History

The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time

Further looking to bring the company’s care about infringement into question, the suit also referenced a May 2022 tweet from Musk in which he called the Digital Millenium Copyright Act — a legal statute copyright holders cite in takedown requests — as “a plague on humanity.”

In the suit, the plaintiffs said they “have spent significant time and resources to identify specific infringers and specific infringements, and to notify Twitter of them,” and that “the”infringements already number in the hundreds of thousands.”

Trending

But the platform, according to the lawsuit, “has repeatedly failed to take the most basic step of expeditiously removing, or disabling access to, the infringing material identified by the infringement notices,” the suit said. “Twitter has also continued to assist known repeat infringers with their infringement. Those repeat offenders do not face a realistic threat of Twitter terminating their accounts and thus the cycle of infringement continues across the Twitter platform.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Bryan Cranston Says He'll Shut Down Production Company, Sell Half of Mezcal Brand by 2026: "I Want to Change the Paradigm"

Disney Dates New 'Star Wars' Movie, Shifts 'Deadpool 3' and Entire Marvel Slate, Delays 'Avatar' Sequels Through 2031

Zoe Saldaña's Super-Rare Snapshot Featuring All 3 of Her Kids Show They’re Already Her Lookalikes

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Lists Renovated Missouri Ranch House

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad