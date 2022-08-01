From Bucket Hats to British Slang: Our Wildest Twitch Moments at Lollapalooza

Last week, Rolling Stone on Twitch made its music festival debut at Lollapalooza 2022. Streaming live from Grant Park, hosts Jon Weigell and Charlie Cooper met up with a number of artists, including guests both old and new, for a behind-the-scenes look at one of the summer’s best lineups.

Here are some of the best moments from our coverage.

Charlie and Remi Wolf discuss fashion and Chicago’s worst sandwiches

Maxo Kream reveals to Jon his secret to “endurance” (Spoiler: it’s Adderall)

Sam Fender teaches Charlie the best Georgie slang words

Girl in Red celebrates being the first third-time guest on the Twitch show with a Rocket League challenge

Tinashe makes a surprise appearance (to also join the third-timer club)

A beef is born between Jon and Cordae

Bonus: King Princess performs live at Rolling Stone’s day party

