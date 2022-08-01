 Twitch: Our Wildest Moments at Lollapalooza - Rolling Stone
From Bucket Hats to British Slang: Our Wildest Twitch Moments at Lollapalooza

Here’s our behind-the-scenes look at one of the summer’s best lineups

RS x LollaRS x Lolla

Last week, Rolling Stone on Twitch made its music festival debut at Lollapalooza 2022. Streaming live from Grant Park, hosts Jon Weigell and Charlie Cooper met up with a number of artists, including guests both old and new, for a behind-the-scenes look at one of the summer’s best lineups.

Here are some of the best moments from our coverage.

Charlie and Remi Wolf discuss fashion and Chicago’s worst sandwiches

 

Maxo Kream reveals to Jon his secret to “endurance” (Spoiler: it’s Adderall)

 

Sam Fender teaches Charlie the best Georgie slang words

 

Girl in Red celebrates being the first third-time guest on the Twitch show with a Rocket League challenge

 

Tinashe makes a surprise appearance (to also join the third-timer club)

 

A beef is born between Jon and Cordae 

 

Bonus: King Princess performs live at Rolling Stone’s day party

 

You can watch all of our behind-the-scenes interviews from Lollapalooza 2022 in our channel.

To see full-length interviews and to participate in live Q&As, tune-in to Rolling Stone on Twitch Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. EDT. Follow us on Twitch to become part of the story in the chat, and subscribe for exclusive members-only bonuses. To continue the chat 24/7, join our Discord server.

