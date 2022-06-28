Rolling Stone Teams Up With Twitch, Nardwuar for Livestream Charity Event

Rolling Stone, Twitch, and four of the platform’s top music personalities have banned forces for #TwitchHeatwave, a charity event livestreaming Thursday.

The event kick off at 3 p.m. EDT with Rolling Stone’s channel, featuring a live interview with senior writer Brittany Spanos. It will continue with live discussions led by professional music nerd Nardwuar, the Punk Rock MBA aka Finn McKenty, rappers-turned-late night talk show hosts Sir Michael Rocks and Owen Bones of Mystery School, and songwriter-producer Clinton Sparks. Rolling Stone will return to close out the event with a guest appearance by staff writer Tomás Mier.

The event will support Playing For Change, a nonprofit supporting music education in underserved communities worldwide. Admission is free and open to the public, taking place on each creators’ Twitch channel in sequence through raiding, a Twitch feature that sends all viewers from one channel to the next.

Viewers can watch the entire charity event live from the Rolling Stone on Twitch channel. Follow to become part of the story in the chat and subscribe for exclusive members-only bonuses.