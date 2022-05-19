TWICE Makes Late-Night Live Debut With ‘The Feels’ on ‘Colbert’

K-pop powerhouses TWICE brought their infectious English-language track “The Feels” to The Late Show Wednesday, marking the group’s first-ever American late-night show performance. The song comes off the group’s latest album, Formula of Love: O+T≤3, which was released last November.

The nine-member group — which is comprised of both Korean and Japanese members — made full use of the Late Show stage, even performing at host Stephen Colbert’s desk for a portion of the disco-tinged song. Decked out in coordinating red and black tartan outfits, the girls also showcased their signature precision choreography while swapping vocal duties.

While “The Feels” is TWICE’s first English single, the “TT” hitmakers previously recorded several songs in English — including renditions of singles “More & More” and “I Can’t Stop Me,” which also received both Korean and Japanese versions.

TWICE recently wrapped their latest world tour with two sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium, making them the first all-female K-pop group to perform at a U.S. stadium. The group is slated to release a Japanese language studio album, titled Celebrate, on July 27 to coincide with the fifth anniversary of their Japan debut.