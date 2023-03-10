fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Ready To Slay

TWICE Transform ‘Fallon’ Stage With Stadium-Ready ‘Set Me Free’ Performance

The song appears on the K-pop group's latest mini-album, Ready To Be
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1811 -- Pictured: Musical guest TWICE performs on Thursday, March 9, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
TWICE perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Image

Jimmy Fallon’s introduction of TWICE before their performance on The Tonight Show was no match for the packed-in studio audience of fans, whose cheers easily overpowered his voice. But the K-pop supergroup – made up of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu – had the most commanding voices in the room.

Performing “Set Me Free” from their latest mini-album Ready to Be, TWICE completely disregarded the usual staging for The Tonight Show – the quant and contained performance space everyone else uses wouldn’t be large enough to accommodate the large-scale production they had planned, anyway. Instead, the group’s nine members use the full catwalk between the audience and the guest area as their stage and runway.

TWICE were perfectly in sync as they ran through a carefully choreographed dance routine, much to the delight of their fully captivated audience. Each seamless movement to center one performer in the unit during a solo was met with those same overpowering cheers that showed up before the group even set foot on stage.

The power and attention TWICE commanded on The Tonight Show stage – and what qualified them to announce their biggest tour yet, scheduled to hit stadiums in multiple cities – is the driving force behind Ready to Be, out today.

Trending

The seven-track record features the previously released single “Moonlight Sunrise” and “Set Me Free” in both its original Korean recording – which the group brought to The Tonight Show – and its English version.

“Fun and sassy, TWICE have never sounded more in control than on this album, and it’s evident that when it comes to their music — as with their relationships — these girls, nay these women, mean business,” Rolling Stone wrote in a review of Ready to Be. “Eight years into their career, TWICE are certified veterans of the K-pop scene and they’re only getting better and stronger.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Chris Rock Shreds Will Smith With Oscar Slap Jokes: 'Everybody Called Him a B---- And Who Does He Hit? Me'

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith in Live Comedy Special for Netflix: "I'm Not a Victim, Baby"

King Charles III Reportedly Had a 'Change of Heart' & Is Shifting His Royal Residence to This Historic Castle

$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys Rakish Hollywood Hills Mansion

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad