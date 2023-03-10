TWICE Transform ‘Fallon’ Stage With Stadium-Ready ‘Set Me Free’ Performance

Jimmy Fallon’s introduction of TWICE before their performance on The Tonight Show was no match for the packed-in studio audience of fans, whose cheers easily overpowered his voice. But the K-pop supergroup – made up of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu – had the most commanding voices in the room.

Performing “Set Me Free” from their latest mini-album Ready to Be, TWICE completely disregarded the usual staging for The Tonight Show – the quant and contained performance space everyone else uses wouldn’t be large enough to accommodate the large-scale production they had planned, anyway. Instead, the group’s nine members use the full catwalk between the audience and the guest area as their stage and runway.

TWICE were perfectly in sync as they ran through a carefully choreographed dance routine, much to the delight of their fully captivated audience. Each seamless movement to center one performer in the unit during a solo was met with those same overpowering cheers that showed up before the group even set foot on stage.

The power and attention TWICE commanded on The Tonight Show stage – and what qualified them to announce their biggest tour yet, scheduled to hit stadiums in multiple cities – is the driving force behind Ready to Be, out today.

The seven-track record features the previously released single “Moonlight Sunrise” and “Set Me Free” in both its original Korean recording – which the group brought to The Tonight Show – and its English version.

“Fun and sassy, TWICE have never sounded more in control than on this album, and it’s evident that when it comes to their music — as with their relationships — these girls, nay these women, mean business,” Rolling Stone wrote in a review of Ready to Be. “Eight years into their career, TWICE are certified veterans of the K-pop scene and they’re only getting better and stronger.”