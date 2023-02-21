Twice Announce Fifth World Tour With Stadium Stops in the U.S.

Twice is ready for another stadium tour! On Tuesday, the K-pop girl group announced a new world tour — their fifth! — making stops across North America.

Along with performing in their native Korea, two shows in Australia, and four stadium stops in Japan, the group — comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — will head stateside for nine shows in the U.S. and Canada.

The new tour will see the group making stops at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Oakland’s Oakland Arena, and East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium. The tour will follow the release of their 12th mini-album Ready to Be, which is set to release on March 10.

In 2022, the group went on their fourth world tour and performed at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium for two nights in a row. They were the first female K-pop group to perform at a stadium in the U.S. “You’re my pride, and I hope I make you proud too,” Nayeon told the crowd last year.

So far this year, the group has released the single “Moonlight Sunrise.” Last year, they dropped albums Celebrate and Between 1 & 2, which featured their standout single, “Talk that Talk.”

Twice ‘Ready to Be’ Tour Dates:

June 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

June 13 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

June 16 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

June 21 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

June 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

June 28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 2 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 6 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park