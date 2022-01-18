Watch Twenty One Pilots’ Hypnotic Performance of ‘The Outside’ on ‘Kimmel’

Twenty One Pilots appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday to perform their song, “The Outside.” The chart-topping duo of vocalist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun dialed down their rock-tinged vibes to deliver a more hypnotic, mid-tempo performance of the tune.

“I’m already bored/ I’m pretty sure I’ve seen this one before,” Joseph crooned during the set. “I’ve got a long drive, I’ll tape my eyes/ So I don’t fall asleep again.”

“The Outside,” written and produced by Joseph, is the fourth single off Twenty One Pilots’ 2021 release, Scaled and Icy. The album, which dropped last May, marked the Ohio band’s sixth full-length LP and was the follow-up to the 2018 concept album, Trench.

Scaled and Icy was created largely while Joseph and Dun were separated in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, with Joseph writing and producing in his home and Dun recording and engineering his drum takes from across the country.

In 2020, Twenty One Pilots shared the standalone single, “Level of Concern.”