Twenty One Pilots Get Back to Their Roots in ‘The Hype’ Video

Twenty One Pilots have released a new video for “The Hype,” a track from their 2018 album Trench. The clip, directed by longtime collaborators Andrew Donoho and Reel Bear Media, sees vocalist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun go from performing at a tiny basement show to playing the roof of their house in front of a huge crowd, before being (literally and metaphorically) brought back down to earth.

Twenty One Pilots previously shared two songs, “Chlorine” and “Cut My Lip,” as part of their Location Sessions, a YouTube series of stripped-down versions of their hit songs. They also released a music video for “Chlorine” earlier this year.

Following festival performances at Chicago’s Lollapalooza and San Francisco’s Outside Lands next month, the duo kicks off the newest leg of their U.S. Bandito Tour on October 9th, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. They’ll play a string of shows in the fall before wrapping up November 9th at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tickets are on sale now.

August 3 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza US

August 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival 2019

October 9 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

October 11 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 15 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

October 17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 18 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

October 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

October 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

October 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

October 25 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

October 27 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

November 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

November 2 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

November 3 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

November 5 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

November 8 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

November 9 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center