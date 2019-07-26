Twenty One Pilots Get Back to Their Roots in ‘The Hype’ Video

Twenty One Pilots have released a new video for “The Hype,” a track from their 2018 album Trench. The clip, directed by longtime collaborators Andrew Donoho and Reel Bear Media, sees vocalist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun go from performing at a tiny basement show to playing the roof of their house in front of a huge crowd, before being (literally and metaphorically) brought back down to earth.
Twenty One Pilots previously shared two songs, “Chlorine” and “Cut My Lip,” as part of their Location Sessions, a YouTube series of stripped-down versions of their hit songs. They also released a music video for “Chlorine” earlier this year.
Following festival performances at Chicago’s Lollapalooza and San Francisco’s Outside Lands next month, the duo kicks off the newest leg of their U.S. Bandito Tour on October 9th, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. They’ll play a string of shows in the fall before wrapping up November 9th at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tickets are on sale now.
August 3 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza US
August 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival 2019
October 9 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
October 11 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 15 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
October 17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
October 18 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
October 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
October 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
October 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
October 25 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
October 27 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
October 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
November 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
November 2 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
November 3 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
November 5 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
November 8 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
November 9 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center