Hear Twenty One Pilots’ Groove-Driven Song ‘My Blood’

Single appears on forthcoming fifth album, ‘Trench’

Twenty One Pilots have unveiled their new song “My Blood.” The new visual follows their trilogy video storyline told via  “Jumpsuit,” “Nico and the Niners” and “Levitate.”

The new Trench track’s audio release includes one-shot video footage of singer Tyler Joseph in a recording studio. Flanked by guitars on the walls, he’s seen from behind, playing the song’s grooving bassline while the track plays and he bobs his head along to the melodies and beat.

“Stay with me, no, you don’t need to run,” Joseph sings on the uplifting, disco-tipped track, which features lyrics that express supporting someone who has been abandoned by friends and is being attacked. He hits a falsetto on the chorus, singing, “Stay with me, my blood, you don’t need to run.”

Twenty One Pilots’ upcoming fifth LP, Trench, will be released October 5th via Fueled by Ramen. The band will support its Blurryface follow-up with a headlining world tour that launches on October 16th in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena.

