See Twenty One Pilots Perform ‘Shy Away’ on ‘Fallon’

A week after Twenty One Pilots released their new album Scaled & Icy, the duo virtually performed the LP’s “Shy Away” on Friday’s Tonight Show.

Performing from the same pastel-colored set used in their recent publicity photos, Tyler Joseph, Josh Dun and company ran through Scaled & Icy’s first single, giving fans a preview of what it would sound like when the band eventually gets back on the road.

Arriving three years after 2018’s Trench, Scaled and Icy was created largely while Joseph and Dun were in Covid-19 lockdown in their respective homes. The duo collaborated on the album virtually, with Joseph writing and producing from his home and Dun recording and engineering his drum takes from across the country.

In addition to “Shy Away,” Twenty One Pilots has also released videos for their new album’s “Saturday” and “Choker.”