Twenty One Pilots Are Ready to Paint the Town on ‘Saturday’

Twenty One Pilots address the feeling of trepidation following a year of isolation and the desire to get back to more joyous times on their new song “Saturday.” The single appears on the duo’s upcoming Scaled and Icy album, which arrives on Friday.

Tyler Joseph sings about how days seem to blend together and feeling uncertain in the current climate and the need to find one’s footing once again towards happy experiences. “Slow down on Monday/Not a sound on Wednesday/Might get loud on Friday,” he sings over the effervescent melody and dance-inducing beats on the chorus. “But on Saturday, Saturday, Saturday/We paint the town.”

“Saturday” follows the duo’s previous LP releases “Choker” and “Shy Away.” Joseph and Josh Dun culled Scaled and Icy while in Covid-19 lockdown, with Joseph writing and largely producing, and Dun engineering the drums from their respective homes.

In conjunction with the album’s release on Friday, Twenty One Pilots will host their first livestream concert, Twenty One Pilots – Livestream Experience, where they will live debut new songs from the LP. On Sunday, they are slated to perform during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.