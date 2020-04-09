 Twenty One Pilots Search for Hope on New Song 'Level of Concern' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Watch Dolly Parton Sing Kenny Rogers' 'Sweet Music Man' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Twenty One Pilots Dance Toward Hope on ‘Level of Concern’

Portion of proceeds from track will benefit Crew Nation relief fund

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Twenty One Pilots try to tap into a little bit of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic on their new song, “Level of Concern.”

The track marks the alt-rock duo’s first new music since their 2018 LP Trench; it was written in recent weeks while frontman Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun were self-isolating. “Level of Concern” boasts an upbeat groove that’s built around a shimmering disco-esque guitar (“First song I ever wrote on electric guitar,” Joseph noted on Twitter). While the lyrics are ultimately about trying to capture some optimism, they’re still earnest and honest about the chaos everywhere: “I don’t really care what they would say,” Joseph sings, “I’m asking you to stay/In my bunker underneath the surface.”

“Level of Concern” arrives with a music video, directed by Reel Bear Media. The clip finds Joseph and Dun sending a flash drive back and forth as they film themselves working on the song and video, even enlisting their partners and families to help redecorate their respective homes with flashing lights and glow-in-the-dark stars.

A portion of the proceeds from “Level of Concern” will be donated to Crew Nation, a relief fund specifically for touring and venue crews who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

In This Article: Twenty One Pilots

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.