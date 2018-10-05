Twenty One Pilots Salute Sibling Bond in Dramatic ‘My Blood’ Video

Twenty One Pilots salute an unwavering brotherly bond in their dramatic new video for “My Blood.” The clip focuses on a pair of siblings, cutting back and forth between their teenage mischief and the childhood trauma of watching their mother in the hospital.

The duo are inseparable as high school outcasts, with the more rebellious brother taking the other under his wing. The edgier character smashes a mailbox, confronts a group of local jocks and swigs from a flask as they wander small-town streets. The piece peaks with an intense fight at a Halloween party where Twenty One Pilots perform as house band.

“My Blood” is one of four songs the group have released from their newly issued fifth LP, Trench, following “Jumpsuit,” “Nico and the Niners” and “Levitate.” The band also paired the latter three tracks with videos that form a visual trilogy.

Twenty One Pilots will promote the album on their “Bandito Tour,” which launches with a North American leg on October 16th in Nashville, Tennessee. Those dates run throughout late November, and a second North American leg begins May 1st, 2019 in Monterrey, Mexico.