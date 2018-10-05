Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Ella Mai's Surprise Smash Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Twenty One Pilots Salute Sibling Bond in Dramatic ‘My Blood’ Video

Track appears on band’s newly issued fifth LP, ‘Trench’

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Twenty One Pilots salute an unwavering brotherly bond in their dramatic new video for “My Blood.” The clip focuses on a pair of siblings, cutting back and forth between their teenage mischief and the childhood trauma of watching their mother in the hospital.

The duo are inseparable as high school outcasts, with the more rebellious brother taking the other under his wing. The edgier character smashes a mailbox, confronts a group of local jocks and swigs from a flask as they wander small-town streets. The piece peaks with an intense fight at a Halloween party where Twenty One Pilots perform as house band.

“My Blood” is one of four songs the group have released from their newly issued fifth LP, Trench, following  “Jumpsuit,” “Nico and the Niners” and “Levitate.” The band also paired the latter three tracks with videos that form a visual trilogy.

Twenty One Pilots will promote the album on their “Bandito Tour,” which launches with a North American leg on October 16th in Nashville, Tennessee. Those dates run throughout late November, and a second North American leg begins May 1st, 2019 in Monterrey, Mexico.

In This Article: Twenty One Pilots

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad