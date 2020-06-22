Twenty One Pilots Share ‘Never-Ending’ Music Video for ‘Level of Concern’

Twenty One Pilots have launched a unique “never-ending” music video for their recent single, “Level of Concern.”

The clip debuted just after midnight on Monday, June 22nd, and is still going, mixing footage of the band with clips and photos uploaded by fans to the Twenty One Pilots website. Every three minutes and 40 seconds, the video refreshes and plays again with a completely new set of images.

“Level of Concern” was released back in April and found Twenty One Pilots searching for some optimism at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown. While the alt-rock duo released a video for the song at the time — made with proper social distancing — they came up with the idea for the never-ending clip with director Jason Zada. Per a press release, the goal was “to find a unique way to connect with fans during the pandemic, and give them an opportunity to share meaningful moments from their lives via the continuous video stream.”

While the never-ending video is an elaborate and impressive digital feat in and of itself, it’s also the end of an equally elaborate and impressive digital scavenger hunt Twenty One Pilots launched earlier this month. Back on June 12th, the group hosted a 24-hour livestream on YouTube, which was followed by the launch of an alternate reality game that challenged fans to find and decipher 20 increasingly difficult codes hidden everywhere from the closed captioning of the original “Level of Concern” music video to a glitched photo file. Upon completing the challenge, fans unlocked the webpage that allowed them to upload their footage for the never-ending “Level of Concern” video.

“Level of Concern” marks Twenty One Pilots’ first new music since the release of their 2018 album, Trench. The band is donating a portion of the proceeds from the song to Crew Nation, a relief fund benefitting touring and venue crews who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.