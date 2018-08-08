Twenty One Pilots Join Brooding Bonfire in Video for New Song ‘Levitate’

Twenty One Pilots conclude an eerie visual trilogy with their video for new song “Levitate.” The clip, which continues the storyline from “Jumpsuit” and “Nico and the Niners,” follows frontman Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun as they join a group of rebels down a hillside and into a torch-lit, post-apocalyptic gathering.

Vultures circle throughout the scrapyard-style dwelling, where Joseph raps and Dun pounds his drum set as their yellow-striped companions dance and gather around a bonfire. Director Andrew Donoho utilizes woozy blurs and frantic editing to increase the tension.

On Twitter, the duo confirmed that “Levitate” wraps up the brooding story, even though the piece ends with an unseen character dragging away a bound – and dejected-looking – Joseph.

•••/••• a story from Trench concludes in 'Levitate', the video we uploaded today. ||-// https://t.co/DzZ3XTKrB5 — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) August 8, 2018

Throughout the minimalist track, Joseph raps over warbled synths and Dun’s primal pummel. “Oh I know to levitate up off my feet/ And ever since the seventh grade I learned to fire-breath,” he boasts. “And though I feed on things that fell/ You can learn to levitate with just a little help.”

“Levitate,” “Jumpsuit” and “Nico and the Niners” all appear on Twenty One Pilots’ upcoming fifth LP, Trench, out October 5th. The band will promote their Blurryface follow-up with a headlining world tour that set to launch October 16th in Nashville, Tennessee.