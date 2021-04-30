Twenty One Pilots Visit a Magical Toy Store in ‘Choker’ Video

Twenty One Pilots have shared a new song, “Choker,” together with a darkly funny music video that places band members Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun in a magical toy store.

The video begins with Joseph entering the toy store, where Dun is the cashier and the only other occupant is a dog wearing a bandana. Joseph notices a toy dragon in the store’s display case, but when he tries to buy it, Dun ignores him, instead playing a drum kit that seems to appear out of nowhere. Joseph gives up and starts to walk away when suddenly a blue light flashes behind him. He turns around, walks back, and sees that the dog has turned into a miniature model next to the dragon in the display case. Getting an idea, Joseph steals the dragon and runs off, but not before Dun can catch him and add the singer to his collection.

“Choker” will be featured on Twenty One Pilots’ upcoming album Scaled and Icy, out May 21st via Fueled by Ramen. The band previously released the album’s lead single “Shy Away.” On Scaled and Icy‘s release date, the duo will perform a livestream concert, Twenty One Pilots – Livestream Experience. Tickets are on sale now at live.twentyonepilots.com.