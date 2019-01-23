Watch Twenty One Pilots’ Cryptic, Poolside ‘Chlorine’ Video

Twenty One Pilots spend time with a playful-yet-ominous animated creature in their new “Chlorine” video.

Throughout the cryptic clip, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun repeatedly fill up a swimming pool with water and chlorine, seemingly trying to draw out the diminutive, alien-like creature – which the duo dubbed “Ned” – hiding behind a pile of backyard debris. Toward the end of the piece, Ned jumps into the water, and his antlers appear to grow; moments later, Joseph sits in the empty pool and offers the character a cup of liquid.

“Chlorine” is the fifth single from Twenty One Pilots’ recently issued fifth LP, Trench, following “Jumpsuit,” “Nico and the Niners,” “Levitate” and “My Blood.”

The band will promote the record on a world tour that launches with a run of European dates on January 30th in Kiev, Ukraine; a North American leg kicks off May 1st in Monterrey, Mexico and runs through June 30th in Columbus, Ohio.