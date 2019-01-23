×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Song You Need to Know: Antonio Sanchez, 'Bad Hombres y Mujeres' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Twenty One Pilots’ Cryptic, Poolside ‘Chlorine’ Video

Band’s Tyler Joseph, Josh Dun meet weird animated creature, “Ned,” in clip for ‘Trench’ single

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Twenty One Pilots spend time with a playful-yet-ominous animated creature in their new “Chlorine” video.

Throughout the cryptic clip, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun repeatedly fill up a swimming pool with water and chlorine, seemingly trying to draw out the diminutive, alien-like creature – which the duo dubbed “Ned” – hiding behind a pile of backyard debris. Toward the end of the piece, Ned jumps into the water, and his antlers appear to grow; moments later, Joseph sits in the empty pool and offers the character a cup of liquid.

“Chlorine” is the fifth single from Twenty One Pilots’ recently issued fifth LP, Trench, following “Jumpsuit,” “Nico and the Niners,” “Levitate” and “My Blood.”

The band will promote the record on a world tour that launches with a run of European dates on January 30th in Kiev, Ukraine; a North American leg kicks off May 1st in Monterrey, Mexico and runs through June 30th in Columbus, Ohio.

In This Article: Twenty One Pilots

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad