Twenty One Pilots Announce Second Leg of ‘Bandito Tour’

Twenty One Pilots have announced the second leg of their ‘Bandito Tour.’ The duo will tour through Mexico, Canada and the U.S. beginning on May 1st at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. Their first date in the U.S. is on May 31st at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The second leg of their North American tour follows a series of sold-out fall tour dates, which kicks off on October 16th at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and wraps on November 21st in Kansas City, Missouri at Sprint Center. The newly announced 30-date North American run features three dates in Mexico and eight stops in Canada before heading stateside.

Last month, Twenty One Pilots performed a one-off pre-tour show in London, England where they delivered new songs from their upcoming fifth album, Trench, which will be released on Friday. The album features previously released singles “My Blood,” “Jumpsuit,” “Nico and the Niners” and “Levitate.”

‘Bandito Tour’ Tour Dates

May 1 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey

May 3 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Sports Palace

May 6 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Arena VFG

May 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

May 14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

May 20 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

May 21 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

May 22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

May 28 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

May 31 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 1 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

June 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

June 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

June 8 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

June 9 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

June 11 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

June 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

June 14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

June 15 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

June 16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

June 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

June 19 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

June 21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

June 23 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

June 25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

June 26 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

June 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

June 29 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena