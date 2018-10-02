Twenty One Pilots Announce Second Leg of ‘Bandito Tour’

Twenty One Pilots have announced the second leg of their ‘Bandito Tour.’ The duo will tour through Mexico, Canada and the U.S. beginning on May 1st at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. Their first date in the U.S. is on May 31st at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The second leg of their North American tour follows a series of sold-out fall tour dates, which kicks off on October 16th at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and wraps on November 21st in Kansas City, Missouri at Sprint Center. The newly announced 30-date North American run features three dates in Mexico and eight stops in Canada before heading stateside.
Last month, Twenty One Pilots performed a one-off pre-tour show in London, England where they delivered new songs from their upcoming fifth album, Trench, which will be released on Friday. The album features previously released singles “My Blood,” “Jumpsuit,” “Nico and the Niners” and “Levitate.”
‘Bandito Tour’ Tour Dates
May 1 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey
May 3 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Sports Palace
May 6 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Arena VFG
May 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
May 14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
May 20 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
May 21 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
May 22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
May 28 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
May 31 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
June 1 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
June 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
June 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
June 8 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
June 9 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
June 11 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
June 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
June 14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
June 15 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
June 16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
June 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
June 19 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
June 21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
June 23 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
June 25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
June 26 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
June 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
June 29 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
