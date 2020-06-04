See TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Play Lo-Fi ‘Love Dog’ on ‘Colbert’

TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe played a solo quarantine rendition of the band’s “Love Dog” on Wednesday’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Filmed in April, the #PlayAtHome performance featured Adebimpe delivering a lo-fi, stripped-down take on the Dear Science standout, with the singer layering his voice with prerecorded vocals.

“[Late Show have] been doing a play at home series and I was asked to contribute a song beginning of April, did it, had no idea when it’d be on, just found out,” Adebimpe tweeted Wednesday. “The song’s lyrics are about resilience in the face of despair and I hope you get something from it. Sending a lot of love and strength to everyone.”

TV on the Radio released their last album, Seeds, in 2014.

The Late Show also featured Colbert’s interview with Charlamagne tha God, who spoke about his “disappointing” discussion about white privilege with Rush Limbaugh as well as reparations, the George Floyd protests and the current state of America.

“We’re one of the wealthiest nations in the world, you gotta ask: When are they gonna give a damn about the plight of the poor? America’s unemployment rate is about to hit 20%… Forty-plus million people filed for unemployment, wondering how they gonna pay their bills, pay their rent, put food on the table and you wonder why people are looting,” The Breakfast Club host asked. “Not to mention people are clearly unhappy with the administration in the White House. You just have this perfect storm of people who are disgusted with this white supremacist system called America.”