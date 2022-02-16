 Watch Turnstile's New 'Underwater Boi' Video - Rolling Stone
Turnstile Navigate ‘Second Life’ in ‘Underwater Boi’ Video

Drummer Daniel Fang directed and edited animated visual for Glow On track

Turnstile embark on a virtual world journey in the new video for “Underwater Boi,” one of the standout tracks from the Baltimore punk band’s critically acclaimed album, Glow On.

Directed and edited by drummer Daniel Fang, the video features an animated avatar traversing the popular, early aughts MMORPG (massively online role-playing game) world of Second Life. The group’s fondness for youthful aesthetics was also on display during their January appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, where they performed surrounded by scores of stuffed animals at Fang’s house.

Turnstile is currently on their Love Connection Tour in support of Glow On, which was Number Eight on Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums of 2021 list. The primarily sold-out North American trek includes performances at Coachella on April 16 and 23 and runs through May before the band embarks on a European leg over the summer.

