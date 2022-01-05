 See Turnstile Blister Through 'Glow On' Songs for Tiny Desk (Home) Gig - Rolling Stone
See Turnstile Blister Through ‘Glow On’ Songs for ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Baltimore punks deliver seven songs from acclaimed LP ahead of Love Connection Tour next month

Turnstile blistered through seven songs off their acclaimed 2021 LP Glow On — Number Eight on Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums of 2021 list — for NPR’s latest Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

Over the 17-minute performance filmed in drummer Daniel Feng’s house, the Baltimore punk band delivered slightly stripped-down and reimagined renditions of “Endless,” “Underwater Boi,” “Blackout, “Don’t Play,” “Mystery,” “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection,” and “Alien Love Call,” with the band surrounded by stuffed animals art installation by John Scharbach.

Glow On — Turnstile’s third album, and first since 2018’s Time & Space — also landed on Rob Sheffield’s personal list of the Top 20 Albums of 2021, landing at Number 19. “These Baltimore hardcore troupers deliver a guilelessly uplifting album of giant-hearted rockness,” Sheffield said of the album. “If you give Glow On 35 minutes of your day, the emotional return-on-investment is off the charts: proof positive that whoever you are, you’re not the only one.”

Omicron permitting, Turnstile are set to begin their Love Connection tour next month, a largely sold-out North American tour that starts with two shows apiece in San Francisco and Los Angeles respectively in February before embarking in earnest on April 25 through May 29.

