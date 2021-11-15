Turnstile Announce Love Connection Tour Heading to North America in 2022

Baltimore five-piece rock outfit Turnstile are taking their new album Glow On on the Love Connection Tour in 2022. The record dropped on Aug. 27 via Roadrunner Records.
Kicking off in San Francisco in late February for two shows before officially resuming in April, the 22-date trek through North America will feature support from Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult, and Coco & Clair Clair.
Tickets sales begin on Friday, November 19th. Find tickets here.
The Turnstile Love Connection Tour Dates
February 23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
February 24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
April 26 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
April 27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
April 29 — Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre
April 30 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
May 2 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
May 4 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
May 6 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 7 — Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
May 9 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
May 10 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 12 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
May 13 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
May 14 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater
May 17 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
May 18 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
May 19 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 21 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium
May 23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
May 24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
May 26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club