Turnstile Return With New Song ‘Mystery’

Baltimore hardcore outfit Turnstile have returned with their first new music in three years, “Mystery.”

“Mystery” is bookended by a practically ambient flourish of synthesizers, although in between it’s a no-nonsense barrage of chugging power chords, stadium-sized rock drums, and scorching guitar solos. “There’s a clock in my head, is it wrong, is it right?” wonders vocalist Brendan Yates. “I know you’re scared of running out of time/But I’m afraid, too.”

Turnstile haven’t released any new music since their 2018 second album, Time and Space. In 2020, though, they did link up with Australian producer Mall Grab for a three-song EP, Share a View, which featured remixes of songs from Time and Space.

Turnstile have a handful of festival dates lined up for this fall, including sets at Firefly in Dover, Delaware, on September 23rd, Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 24th, and Knotfest in Indianola, Iowa, on September 25th.