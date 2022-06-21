Turnstile Plot ‘Love Connection’ Fall Tour

Turnstile are plotting a tour across North America this fall. On Tuesday, the Baltimore band announced that they’ll be heading on tour across the United States starting in October, and will be accompanied by Snail Mail and Jpegmafia — both artists from Baltimore — on select dates.

The tour announcement comes as they released the music video for their song “New Heart Design” from their 2021 album, Glow On. The video was directed by group frontman Brendan Yates and collaborator Ian Hurdle.

The tour will be in support of Glow On, which features songs like “Mystery,” “Blackout,” and “Holiday,” and made the Top 10 of Rolling Stone‘s list of the best albums of 2021. The tour poster hints that more “special guests” may be joining the group on the road.

With two Bay Area stops and a visit to New York City’s Brooklyn Mirage, tickets for the tour will go on sale on Thursday. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday morning.

The group is currently on tour across Europe with shows in Belgium and across Germany next month. They also embarked on a tour, stopping at smaller venues across North America, earlier this year.

Turnstile Fall Tour Dates

October 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage

October 4 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

October 6 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage^

October 9 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 11 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

October 13 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues*

October 14 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

October 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

October 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

October 19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

October 21 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

October 22 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

October 23 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

October 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore*

October 27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

October 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

October 30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

October 31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

November 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

November 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl*

November 11 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre*

November 12 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center*

November 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*

November 17 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom*

November 19 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*

* PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS / NO JPEGMAFIA

^ NO SNAIL MAIL