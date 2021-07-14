Turnstile Announce New Album, Drop ‘Alien Love Call’ Featuring Blood Orange

Baltimore rock outfit Turnstile have released a new song, “Alien Love Call,” featuring Blood Orange. The track will appear on the group’s new album, Glow On, out August 27th via Roadrunner Records.

“Alien Love Call” finds Turnstile embracing a far softer, R&B-tinged sound as dreamy guitars and lush vocal harmonies shimmer over the steady rhythm section. Frontman Brendan Yates gets an assist from Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes on the vocals.

“Alien Love Call” also arrives with a music video that pairs the tender tune with grainy Hi8 video footage of far rowdier performances than previous Turnstile live shows. Yates directed the clip with guitarist Pat McCrory.

Glow On marks Turnstile’s third album and follows their 2018 effort, Time and Space. At the end of June, Turnstile released a new EP, Turnstile Love Connection, and all four tracks on that project will also appear on Glow On.

Mike Elizondo produced Glow On, with Yates serving as a co-producer. Blood Orange will also feature on the album cut “Lonely Dezires,” and provide additional vocal contributions on “Endless.”