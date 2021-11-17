Billie Eilish and Finneas Lend Their Talents to Fictional Boy Band in ‘Turning Red’

The agonies of adolescence get a charming, Hulk-like twist in the new trailer for the upcoming Pixar flick, Turning Red.

The animated film stars Rosalie Chiang as Mei Lee, an eager, exuberant, and endlessly busy 13-year-old whose life is upended when she’s suddenly saddled with the ability to transform into a giant red panda when she gets too excited. While Mei is first frustrated by what her mom Ming (voiced by Sandra Oh) describes as a “little quirk [that] runs in our family,” she soon learns how to control the beast within and even put it to good use when necessary (like whipping dodge balls at bullies in gym class).

Turning Red, as Pixar noted on Twitter, will also feature three new songs written by Billie Eilish and Finneas for the fictional boy band Mei and her friends are obsessed with, 4-Town. Finneas will also provide vocals for one of the five members of 4-Town (get it?), with the rest of the group played by Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, and Topher Ngo.

Meet Pixar’s first-ever boy band in Turning Red… #4Town, with three all-new songs written by Billie Eilish & FINNEAS. The five harmonious voices of #4Town are: Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and FINNEAS. pic.twitter.com/7HBaTl2GjO — Pixar (@Pixar) November 17, 2021

Turning Red was directed by Domee Shi and is set to arrive Mar. 11, 2022.