Tupac Shakur ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ Immersive Museum Experience Opening in L.A.

An immersive hybrid of a museum, art installation, and sensory experience exploring the life and legacy of Tupac Shakur is coming to Los Angeles. The Wake Me When I’m Free exhibit will open at the Canvas at L.A. Live on Jan. 21 for a limited time.

“It is a privilege to be a part of such a monumental project,” Creative Director Jeremy Hodges shared in a statement. “Tupac Shakur was my Malcolm; he was my Martin, and to build an experience that honors such a prolific man, cannot be summed up in words.”

The experience was born from a creative collaboration between Hodges, founder of the firm Project Art Collective, and Nwaka Onwusa, Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“We wanted to create a memorable experience that will inspire you to be better than when you walked in, all while leaving you with the knowledge that he was a true revolutionary spirit,” Hodges added.

Wake Me When I’m Free is said to highlight the music and poetry of Shakur with a special focus on the deeper meaning of his activism and art. The 20,000-square-foot installation will reflect the space of a contemporary art museum and incorporate never-before-seen artifacts relating to the late rapper’s career and legacy.

The museum experience will embark on a type of traveling tour that will visit multiple cities throughout the world over the next few years.

“Tupac Shakur was without a doubt one of the most important artists of his generation, transforming culture through his music and ideas,” said Steve Berman, an executive producer of the exhibit and Vice Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M Records. “Wake Me When I’m Free honors Tupac’s extraordinary contributions and I know I speak for the entire Interscope and Universal Music Group family that we are so proud to be able to collaborate with our partners to bring this incredible exhibit to life.”