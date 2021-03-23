Tune-Yards Drop ‘Hypnotized’ Ahead of New Album

One week after premiering “Hypnotized” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tune-Yards have officially released the new single.

Directed by Tee Ken Ng, the video features endless loops of a train track in a room cluttered with items, from toy cars to television screens that show Merrill Garbus singing the track.

“Hypnotized” appears on the band’s upcoming album Sketchy., out on Friday. The song follows the singles “Hold Yourself” and “Nowhere Man.” “We hope the music brings energy and a strong wind of encouragement to those who are shouting and singing loudly for justice right now,” Garbus said of the latter track.

Sketchy. marks the band’s fifth LP, after 2018’s I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life. “I started remembering that people come to us to be entertained, to move, to feel joy,” Garbus said of the new album. “And together, I think, we can wake up.”