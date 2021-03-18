Tune-Yards Bring Lookalike Puppet to Perform ‘hypnotized’ on ‘Kimmel’

Tune-Yards frontwoman Merrill Garbus showcased the band’s recent song “hypnotized” on Jimmy Kimmel Live with the help of a puppet. The song is off the band’s upcoming album Sketchy., out March 26.

As she sings the pulsating song, Garbus moves the puppet, created in her own image and wearing a similar dress. She’s joined by her band and backup singers, but the focus stays on the lookalike puppet, who Garbus lays down on a table at the end of the performance.

Tune-Yards have released several songs so far from Sketchy., the band’s fifth album and follow-up to their 2018 effort, I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life. They performed single “Hold Yourself” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last month. The band also unveiled “Nowhere Man” last fall with a music video directed by directed by Japhy Riddle and Callie Day.

Sketchy. will be released in various vinyl colors, including yellow opaque, translucent blue, and standard black. You can preorder it now.