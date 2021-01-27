Tune-Yards Preview New Album With ‘Hold Yourself.’

Tune-Yards have announced their fifth studio album Sketchy., out March 26th via 4AD.

Ahead of the release, the duo shared the video for the new single “Hold Yourself.” Directed by Basa Studio, the clip features trippy animation that suits the synth-heavy track. “Parents they made us/They tried to raise us,” Merrill Garbus sings. “But betray us even when they try.”

“This song is about feeling really betrayed by my parents’ generation, and, at the same time, really seeing how we are betraying the future,” Garbus said in a statement.

“Hold Yourself.” follows “Nowhere Man,” released last month. Sketchy. follows 2018’s I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life. Shortly after, the act composed the score to Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You. “We had really been non-stop hustling,” Garbus reflected. “And when we’re hustling, we’re complicit in all of the systems that I really don’t believe in.”

Sketchy. will be released in various vinyl colors, including yellow opaque, translucent blue, and standard black. You can preorder it now.

Sketchy. Tracklist

1. Nowhere, Man

2. Make It Right.

3. Hypnotized

4. Homewrecker

5. Silence Pt. 1 (When We Say “We”)

6. Silence Pt. 2 (Who is “We”?)

7. Hold Yourself.

8. Sometime

9. Under Your Lip

10. My Neighbor

11. Be Not Afraid