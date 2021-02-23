 Tune-Yards Perform 'Hold Yourself' on 'Colbert': Watch - Rolling Stone
Tune-Yards Bring Old-School Kids Show Vibes to ‘Colbert’ With ‘Hold Yourself’ Performance

Track will appear on duo’s upcoming album, Sketchy

Jon Blistein

Tune-Yards delivered a joyous rendition of their recent single, “Hold Yourself,” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday, February 22nd.

The performance found Merrill Garbus, Nate Brenner, and their backing band channeling a kind of Seventies children’s show vibe, filling the set with bright monochrome colors. Garbus started the performance singing while sunk in a bunch of giant plush pillows, slowly digging herself out to belt the song’s final refrain while standing: “We all have doubts/We all have rage/We all have trouble being brave enough to turn the page.”

Tune-Yards released “Hold Yourself” in January, on the heels of the duo’s previous offering, “Nowhere Man,” which arrived last December. Both songs will appear on Tune-Yards’ upcoming fifth album, Sketchy, which will be released on March 26th. The album follows Tune-Yards’ 2018 effort, I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life.

