Tulsi Gabbard Pays Tribute to John Lennon With Ukulele Cover of ‘Imagine’

Hawaii representative and Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard shared a sweet and simple cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” to mark the 39th anniversary of the musician’s death Sunday.

In the clip, Gabbard and her husband, Abraham Williams, perform the song in the back of her campaign bus. Williams strums a ukulele while he and Gabbard share vocal duties, the pair slipping into some soft harmonies as they sing, “Imagine there’s no countries/It isn’t hard to do/Nothing to kill, or die for/No religion, too.”

In a separate note on Twitter, Gabbard wrote, “Remembering John Lennon today. ‘All we are saying is give peace a chance.’”

Remembering John Lennon today. 🙏🏽 “All we are saying is give peace a chance.” — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 8, 2019

Gabbard wasn’t the only one to mark the anniversary of Lennon’s death, with U2 dedicating a performance of “Pride (In the Name of Love)” to Lennon at their first concert in South Korea. “We think about a great peacemaker we lost December 8th, 39 years ago tonight: John Lennon,” Bono said. “We lost John Lennon, great peacemaker, great soul. This band were right outside of New York City when we heard the news. We still feel it.”

Gabbard has appeared in four of the five Democratic presidential debates so far, notably sparring with California Senator Kamala Harris — who has since dropped out — and Pete Buttigieg at the last event in November. Gabbard, however, has yet to qualify for the next debate, scheduled for December 19th, with the polling deadline set for Thursday, December 12th.