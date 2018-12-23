×
Rolling Stone
Tsunami Crashes Stage During Indonesian Band Seventeen’s Concert

Two band members among at least 222 killed when massive waves strike Java and Sumatra; three Seventeen members still missing says lead singer Riefian Fajarsyah

Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALESMandatory Credit: Photo by BANTEN POLICE HEADQUARTERS/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10040358f)A handout photo made available by the Banten Police Headquarters shows Indonesian residents gathering their possessions near Anyer Beach after a tsunami hit Sunda Strait in Anyer, Banten, Indonesia, 23 December 2018. According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), at least 43 people dead and 584 others have been injured after a tsunami hit the coastal regions of the Sunda Strait.Tsunami hits Sunda Strait in Western Indonesia, Anyer - 23 Dec 2018

Members of the Indonesian pop band Seventeen are dead and missing after a tsunami hit the stage while they performed at the Tanjung Lesung Beach Resort in west Java Saturday. The devastating waves struck the region without warning following the eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano between the islands of Java and Sumatra.

At least 222 people are dead, over 800 injured and nearly 30 still missing following the tsunami, the Guardian reports. Among the dead at Seventeen’s bassist Muhammad Awal Purbani (Bani) and the band’s road manager Oki Wijaya, Seventeen singer Riefian Fajarsyah revealed in an emotional Instagram post. Three other members of the band, as well as Fajarsyah’s wife Dylan Sahara, were still missing after the tsunami crashed the open-air concert.

“We lost our bassist Bani and our road manager Oki. Andi [drummer] and Herman [guitar] and Ujang [crew] have not been found.” Fajarsyah said. “The rest are thankfully safe although suffering from injuries and broken bones. Please pray so my wife Dylan, Andi and Herman and Ujang can be found soon.”

Seventeen, who boast over one million followers on Facebook, were performing at the Java beach resort as part of a show organized by PLN, the state-run electric company. Video from the concert captured the moment the tsunami crashed behind the band, instantly destroying the stage before surging toward the audience:

CNN reports that Indonesia’s meteorological, climatological and geological agency stated that the tsunamis were likely caused by a combination of underwater landslides due to the volcanic eruption.

