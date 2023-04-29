Tsu Surf Pleads Guilty to RICO, Firearms Charges

Newark battle rapper Tsu Surf has pleaded guilty to Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy charges in connection to his involvement in the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips in New Jersey. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

According to a statement released on Friday by the United States Attorney’s Office, District of New Jersey, Tsu Surf — real name Rahjon Cox — pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to two counts of a superseding indictment charging him with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy and possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Per documents and the court proceedings, from 2015 to Sept. 22, 2022, he was a member of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips, who are accused of acts of violence and distributing controlled substances in New Jersey and beyond. According to the statement, he held a leadership position and in 2017 shot a rival gang member, and in 2019 he was found in possession of two loaded firearms.

Cox faces up to 20 years in prison on the racketeering conspiracy count, and up to 10 years on the charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Both counts also carry a fine of up to $250,000 each.

Cox alongside nine other men who were allegedly members of the Rollin’ 60s were indicted in Sept. 2022 on RICO charges alongside individual counts connected to various defendants that involve firearm possession by a convicted felon, drug trafficking, and carjacking, among other allegations.