Trump Heads into Election Day With Bizarre ‘Y.M.C.A.’ Highlight Reel

President Donald Trump is heading into election day with a singular message: “It’s fun to stay at the Y.M.C.A.” Pinned to the top of his ever-prolific Twitter feed is a jaunty compilation of him awkwardly undulating to the 1978 Village People classic.

If you’ve been on Twitter at all these past few weeks, you’ll have noticed that Trump often busts out the moves to “Y.M.C.A.” and other Village People songs at his rallies — to the point where his dancing was recently spoofed on Saturday Night Live and TikTok.

This all comes months after Victor Willis, vocalist and co-founder of the group, told President Donald Trump to stop using two of the group’s most famous songs, “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man,” at his rallies. Willis explained this summer that the decision came after the George Floyd protests, during which Trump had law enforcement officers clear peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square with tear gas, batons, and explosive devices so he could take a photo in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

“If Trump orders the U.S. military to fire on his own citizens (on U.S. soil), Americans will rise up in such numbers outside of the White House that he might be forced out of office prior to the election,” Willis wrote on Facebook. “Don’t do it, Mr. President! And I ask that you no longer use any of my music at your rallies especially ‘Y.M.C.A.’ and ‘Macho Man.’ Sorry, but I can no longer look the other way.”

Still, Trump persisted, adding the Village People to a long list of artists who have actively objected to the president playing their songs at his events. Tuesday, however, these musicians will have the chance to reclaim their catalogs should Democratic candidate Joe Biden win the presidency. Perhaps, then, the “Y.M.C.A.” can find its way home to weddings and bar mitzvahs worldwide, freed, at last, from the arrhythmic gyrations of 45.