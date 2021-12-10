 Kanye West Associate Pressured Poll Worker to Confess to Voter Fraud - Rolling Stone
Kanye West Associate Accused of Pressuring Election Worker to Confess to Voter Fraud

Trevian Kutti, a former publicist for R. Kelly, allegedly warned Ruby Freeman that if she did not confess to voter fraud allegations, she would be arrested

News Editor

News Editor

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 02: Trevian Kutti is seen wearing a Balmain top and white shirt dress on December 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 02: Trevian Kutti is seen wearing a Balmain top and white shirt dress on December 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Trevian Kutti reportedly pressured a 62-year-old Georgia election worker to confess to voter fraud allegations.

Getty Images

Ex-R. Kelly publicist and current Kanye West associate Trevian Kutti reportedly pressured a 62-year-old Georgia election worker to confess to voter fraud allegations weeks after the 2020 presidential election, according to Reuters.

Kutti allegedly visited the home of Ruby Freeman on Jan. 4, 2021 and offered the woman help in the wake of death threats she said was receiving after being targeted by both Trump and a far-right website trumpeting allegations that Freeman and her daughter used suitcases of fake Biden ballots to help secure his victory. Those ballots were proven to be legit.

The pair went on to sue The Pundit Gateway for defamation earlier this month. The suit alleges that the publication’s stories “instigated a deluge of intimidation, harassment, and threats that has forced them to change their phone numbers, delete their online accounts, and fear for their physical safety.”

When Kutti — along with an unidentified male — showed up at Freeman’s door, the older woman was already fearful of strangers, so she called the police to assist with the conversation, during which Kutti said she was visiting under the auspices of a “high-profile individual” who warned that if Freeman did not confess to voter fraud allegations, she would be arrested after 48 hours.

Kutti no longer appears to officially be a member of West’s PR team, although the rapper is a long-time friend and supporter of Trump and ran for president in 2020 as well. (A rep for West did not immediately reply to request for comment. Attempts to reach Kutti were not immediately successful.)

The women discussed the situation further at the police station, on an officer’s suggestion, and via bodycam footage, Kutti can be heard saying: “I cannot say what specifically will take place… I just know that it will disrupt your freedom… and the freedom of one or more of your family members. … You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up.” Kutti then put a man called “Harrison Ford” on speakerphone who said he could offer Freeman protection. Ford was not, perhaps unsurprisingly, the actor of Indiana Jones fame. The man told Freeman if she confessed to voter fraud, he would offer her legal protection; if she declined, she would go to jail.

Freeman was not sold on the man’s words and proclaimed “the devil is a liar” before calling for the officer’s aid. Later, trouble did befall Freeman, but not from the government.  According to Freeman and her daughter’s lawsuit, the FBI called her on Jan. 5, warning her to leave her home because it was not safe. On Jan 6., the same day insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, Trump supporters also surrounded Freeman’s house.

In This Article: Donald Trump, Kanye West, R. Kelly

