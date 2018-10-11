Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next 'Camping' Review: Sweet Jennifer Garner Holds This Sour Comedy Together Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Trump to Sign Music Modernization Act Alongside Kid Rock, Kanye West

Recording Academy president Neil Portnow and Recording Industry Association of America president Mitch Glazier also expected to attend the ceremony

By

Reporter

Amy X. Wang's Most Recent Stories

View All
Singer Kanye West and President-elect Donald Trump speak with the press after their meetings at Trump Tower December 13, 2016 in New York. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump is due to sign the Music Modernization Act into law today, with Kanye West and Kid Rock also present for the ceremony.

AFP/Getty Images

The Music Modernization Act — a copyright reform bill enthusiastically labeled as “historic” by music industry leaders that blazed its way through Congress this summer — is set to be signed into law by President Trump on Thursday, with artists like Kanye West and Kid Rock slated to attend the ceremony.

Intended to update copyright law for the digital (and specifically streaming) era, the MMA in the form it’s being passed will accomplish three key things: making sure songwriters and artists receive royalties on songs recorded before 1972; allocating royalties for music producers; and updating licensing and royalty rules for streaming services to pay rights-holders in a more streamlined fashion, primarily by setting up an independent entity that will handle much of the work. Under the act, music creators will be paid more and will have a more secure way of collecting all that they’re due.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that a meeting had been scheduled between Kanye West, Trump and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner with an undisclosed agenda. West has been one of Trump’s most high-profile musician supporters, meeting with him at Trump Tower shortly in December 2016 and most recently wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap on his September appearance on Saturday Night Live. (Ye also floated the idea on Twitter of one day running for president himself.) Kid Rock publicly supported Trump in the 2016 election.

Recording Academy president Neil Portnow and Recording Industry Association of America president Mitch Glazier will also also be present for the signing of the legislation, which is scheduled for 11:45 E.T. at the White House.

In This Article: music industry

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad