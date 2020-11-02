Trump’s Last Enemies Before Election Day: Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Jon Bon Jovi

President Donald Trump spent the day before the election insulting some of the biggest names in music, thereby ensuring that — should he win — his inauguration will once again be utterly bereft of talent.

Per Forbes, Trump held a rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Monday during which he lit into former Vice President Joe Biden’s famous supporters, including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Jon Bon Jovi. “They got Beyoncé,” Trump said, pronouncing the singer’s name “Bay-on-see” to audible boos. “And they got Jay-Z, right, Jay-Z? And he started using the F-word … F-word, F-word, F-word.” Beyoncé posted an Instagram video Monday in support of Biden and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Trump also took aim at Lady Gaga, who is playing a Biden rally Monday night in Pittsburgh. “Lady Gaga is not too good,” he said. “I can tell you stories about Lady Gaga.” Gaga and Trump have been feuding for a few days now after Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted: “Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga. This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry.” Gaga responded via Twitter: “HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris”

Donald Trump goes after Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Bon Jovi for supporting the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/m6MLHyTlwk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 2, 2020

Finally, the President aimed his ire at Jon Bon Jovi, who also recently performed at a Biden rally, telling the crowd, “Jon Bon Jovi, every time I see him he kisses my ass. ‘Oh, oh Mr. President.’” In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Bon Jovi was rather diplomatic when it came to Trump, taking issue mostly with the president’s disdain for blue states.

“I am definitely not just entrenched in the Democratic beliefs. I would really vote for the best person,” he said. “But honest to God, if you’re going to say, ‘I’m the president of America,’ that means all America. … What hurts me the most now is when he says, ‘Those blue states, I don’t care about those Democratic governors and those Democratic mayors in those blue states.’”

Leading up to the 2020 election, a wide array of musicians have come out in support of Biden — from Taylor Swift to Neil Young — and Trump’s condemnation of top performers could hurt his chances of having a show-stopping inauguration should he prevail. It was hard enough for him to garner talent in 2016, so, judging by pre-election activities, it stands to reason a second inauguration would be even more musically skint. Aside from the Beach Boys, of course — the Mike Love version.