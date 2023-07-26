Troye Sivan Says He Would Collaborate With Stay Kids’ Hyunjin ‘in a Heartbeat’

Troye Sivan is shooting his shot with Stray Kids member Hyunjin, but this time as a collaborator rather than a crush. Last month, he put out a public call to the musician via a TikTok thirst trap set to his own single “Rush,” writing: “Anyone know how to reach this man?” During a recent interview with Apple Music’s Travis Mills, Sivan recalled the mixed reactions to his post and revealed that he would jump at a chance to collaborate with Hyunjin.

“That would be so sick,” he told Mills, who noted that the comment section on his TikToks have been filled with people wishing for a collaboration. “I would do that in a heartbeat.”

Sivan went on to say that while his initial TikTok was only meant to be flattering, it was met with mixed reactions from fans. But still, his feelings of admiration for Hyunjin haven't changed.

“I’m even nervous to talk about it now. I thought he was super, super, super sweet, and, obviously, so beautiful. And then I deep-dived and was like, ‘this guy is insanely talented,'” the singer explained. “Anyways, I put up this cute TikTok, I thought. I got a lot of nice messages, like a lot of people being like, ‘this is cute,’ or whatever. But I also got a lot of death threats and stuff like that. So, I am pulling the brakes on that.”

Sivan had followed up his initial TikTok post with another video, also set to “Rush,” declaring: “That’s the last time I publicly crush on a K-Pop star. I almost got murdered.” Fans in his comment section joked about the unintentional target he put on his back. “I guess you felt that rush,” reads one comment, which boasts 15,000 likes. Another, with over 80,000 likes, reads: “It’s okay Troye, we all delulu for Hyunjin.”