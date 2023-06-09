‘Enough Excuses’: Troye Sivan Teases First Album in 5 Years With Single Announcement

Five years after Bloom, Troye Sivan enters a new musical era. On Friday, the singer, and Idol actor, shared a teaser clip of his upcoming single “Rush” as he revealed that he’ll be releasing a new album soon.

The video spliced clips of Sivan from his YouTube days greeting the camera before jumping to a clip of himself laying down as his voice rings with what appeared to be new lyrics: “I feel the rush.”

“It’s not lost on me that some of you guys have been following along since i was the kid w the stye in my eye in that first video 🥲,” Sivan started his message. “Btw — I didn’t mean to take 5 years to make this album.”

He then detailed the five years in question: “Bloom tour happened (lmk if you came! 🩵), then i started working on it, then cockbig19, then The Idol, always working on the album in all the moments between..and now here we are.” (“Cockbig19” being the Grindr-style username for Covid-19 of course.)

With the post, Sivan celebrated 10 years since getting his record label and promised that a new LP is definitely on the way. "Enough excuses now. Enough saying 'soon' 🙃 this is for YOU and it starts NOWWW," he wrote. "I love you from the bottom of my heart."

Since Bloom, Sivan has shared music with fans sporadically. He dropped “1999” and “2099” with Charli XCX, collaborated with Allie X on “Love Me Wrong,” and dropped EP In a Dream during the pandemic. He also worked with Kacey Musgraves and Mark Ronson on a remix of his song “Easy” and released singles “Angel Baby” in 2019 and “You Know What I Need” with PNAU in 2022.

Sivan currently stars on Max’s The Idol as Xander, where he plays the creative director of Lily-Rose Depp’s character Jocelyn.