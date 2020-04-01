Troye Sivan Returns Earlier Than Planned With ‘Take Yourself Home’

Troye Sivan has returned with new music earlier than planned. The pop star released the brooding new single “Take Yourself Home” on Wednesday — and it takes on timely topics.

The moody track is a darker sonic take on the synth-pop Sivan has been doing for years; it was done in collaboration with Leland, Tayla Parx and Oscar Görres. On the song, Sivan sings about being “tired of the city” and wanting to go somewhere prettier and more welcoming. “And happiness/Is right there where you lost it/When you took the bet/Counting all the losses that you can’t collect/Got everything and nothing in my life,” he sings.

“‘Take Yourself Home’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” Sivan said in a statement. “The song is kind of a pep talk with yourself and the place you’re from. Grappling with your place in the world. I write these songs as a diary entry, then as life and places change and relationships change, songs can take on a new meaning entirely. Clearly that has happened for this song, with what is going on in the world right now.

Sivan is using the money he would have spent on visuals for his new single to help out freelancers who are currently struggling to make ends meet in the wake of COVID-19. He put out an open call on Instagram for graphic designers and animation artists to hit him up for paid work.

Sivan has released two full-length albums, including 2018’s Bloom. Since the release of his last LP, he has worked with Charli XCX (“1999”) and Lauv (“I’m So Tired…”). He also received a Golden Globe nomination in 2019 for the song “Revelation” with Jónsi, which appeared in the film Boy Erased.