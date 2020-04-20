Watch Troye Sivan’s Live Video for New Song ‘Take Yourself Home’

Troye Sivan recruited his band for a remote, live version of his new single “Take Yourself Home.” Sivan debuted the moody single earlier this month.

For the live version, each member of Sivan’s band is seen in black-and-white, solo windows that pop up on a purple background. As the video progresses, the purple and a shade of neon green blend together, overlaying the continuous playing from the band. At the end of the video, Sivan notes that 100 percent of profits from his “Take Yourself Home” merch line in his official store go to various charities that support artists and crew members who are out of work and in need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sivan released “Take Yourself Home” earlier than anticipated this year. For the music video, he is using money he would’ve used towards more elaborate visuals to help out freelance artists, having put out an open call to graphic designers and animation artists to hit him up for paid work. On April 23rd, he will appear on Stonewall Gives Back! A Live-Streaming Concert for the LGBTQ + Nightlife Community alongside Cyndi Lauper, Rufus Wainwright and more.