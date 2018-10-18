Troye Sivan Has ‘Revelation’ in Tender ‘Boy Erased’ Song

Troye Sivan has contributed a new, original song to the film Boy Erased. “Revelation” was written by Sivan alongside his frequent collaborator Leland and Sigur Rós’s Jónsi.

The song first appeared in the trailer for Boy Erased, a forthcoming film written and directed by Joel Edgerton that stars Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russel Crowe and Sivan. Sivan later debuted the song in full during his headlining show at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

“Joel showed us a scene from the movie, and I don’t want to spoil anything, but it’s one moment of relief in the film,” he said during the show before singing the sweet, hypnotic and soft ballad. “It’s this one really sweet, tender moment where Jared [Hedges] does something taht I would consider pure and beautiful and normal and romantic.”

Boy Erased follows the story of Jared, whose pastor father (Crowe) sends him to conversion therapy after Jared is outed to his parents. Sivan plays Gary, another young man sent to be “cleansed” of his homosexuality. The soundtrack, which features another original song by Jónsi, will be released digitally on October 26. The film will find its nationwide release on November 2nd.