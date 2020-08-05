 Troye Sivan Sings to His Inner 'Rager Teenager!' on New Song - Rolling Stone
Troye Sivan Sings to His Inner ‘Rager Teenager!’ on New Song

Sivan will release new EP In a Dream later this month

Brittany Spanos

Troye Sivan continues his new song streak with the dreamy new track “Rager Teenager!” off his upcoming EP In a Dream, due out on August 21.

Sharing the track on Instagram, Sivan said “the song is dedicated to myself.” The singer’s latest celebration of youth is full of longing for a debauched teenage lifestyle. “I just wanna go wild/I just wanna fuck shit up and just ride/In your car tonight/In your bed tonight,” he sings. Sivan directed the video, which features the singer lounging in a tub.

“Rager Teenager!” is the third new song Sivan has dropped over the last few months. The previously released tracks “Easy” and “Take Yourself Home” will appear on In a Dream as well. Sivan previously called the EP “a story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh.”

